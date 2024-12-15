Rico Dowdle News: Career-best 149 yards

Dowdle rushed the ball 25 times for 149 yards in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Panthers. He was not targeted.

Dowdle was coming off a career-best 131 rushing-yard performance, but he outpaced that mark in Sunday's blowout win. He had a solid first half but was relied upon to burn clock in the final two quarters, when he tallied 14 attempts for 91 yards. The only downside to Dowdle's performance was that he couldn't find the end zone, but he's suddenly one of the league's most productive backs, having topped 100 yards on the ground in three straight contests.