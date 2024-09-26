Rico Dowdle News: Garners 61 total yards, TD in win

Dowdle rushed 11 times for 46 yards and brought in his only target for a 15-yard touchdown in the Cowboys' 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

Dowdle led the Cowboys in rush attempts and rushing yards, outpacing Ezekiel Elliott by six carries and 27 yards on the night. Dowdle also made good use of his one pass-catching opportunity via his 15-yard scoring reception late in the first quarter, his first touchdown of any kind since Week 14 of last season. Dowdle's rushing totals Thursday also were season highs, giving him some momentum heading into a tough Week 5 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 6.