Rico Dowdle headshot

Rico Dowdle News: Garners 98 total yards in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Dowdle rushed 19 times for 86 yards and brought in all three targets for 12 yards in the Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Commanders on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Dowdle operated as the unquestioned lead back, as backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott logged only three carries. The former fittingly parlayed his second-highest carry total of the season into his second-highest rushing yardage tally, and he also extended his streak of multi-catch efforts to six games. Dowdle heads into a favorable Thanksgiving Day home matchup against the Giants with a secure grip on the top job in Dallas' ground attack.

