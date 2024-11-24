Rico Dowdle News: Garners 98 total yards in win

Dowdle rushed 19 times for 86 yards and brought in all three targets for 12 yards in the Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Commanders on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Dowdle operated as the unquestioned lead back, as backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott logged only three carries. The former fittingly parlayed his second-highest carry total of the season into his second-highest rushing yardage tally, and he also extended his streak of multi-catch efforts to six games. Dowdle heads into a favorable Thanksgiving Day home matchup against the Giants with a secure grip on the top job in Dallas' ground attack.