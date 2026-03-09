Rico Dowdle headshot

Rico Dowdle News: Headed to Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 4:32pm

Dowdle is slated to sign with the Steelers, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Terms of the contract aren't immediately available, but Dowdle appears set to move over to the AFC after one year in Carolina. He produced a 236-1,076-6 regular-season rushing line last season with the Panthers, which was nearly identical to the 235-1,079-2 line he posted during his 2024 breakout campaign with the Cowboys. Dowdle also caught exactly 39 passes each of the past two seasons, totaling 546 yards and four touchdowns, and he's chipped in as a kick returner throughout his career. The Steelers have Jaylen Warren locked in as their primary RB, so Dowdle figures to form a 1-2 punch with the incumbent starter, though his role may be somewhat different from that of Kenneth Gainwell, who featured as a pass catcher in 2025 but is departing in free agency to Tampa Bay.

Rico Dowdle
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Dowdle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Dowdle See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent QBs & RBs
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent QBs & RBs
Author Image
Jim Coventry
7 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers
Author Image
Jim Coventry
11 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
14 days ago