Rico Dowdle headshot

Rico Dowdle News: Hits season milestone in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Dowdle rushed 23 times for 104 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Cowboys' 41-7 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Dowdle was able to bounce back from a difficult night against the Buccaneers' stingy run defense in Week 16, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the fourth time in the last five games. The productive day also pushed Dowdle over the 1,000-yard threshold for the season, a particularly noteworthy accomplishment considering he didn't have a consistent grasp of the lead-back role over the first half of the season. Dowdle's fourth-quarter fumble at Eagles' 10-yard line was costly in terms of both costing the Cowboys points and leading to an eventual Philadelphia TD, but the fourth-year pro should have a good chance of finishing the season in productive fashion against the Commanders in Week 18.

Rico Dowdle
Dallas Cowboys
