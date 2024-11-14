Fantasy Football
Rico Dowdle News: Lead back moving forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Coach Mike McCarthy called Dowdle the Cowboys' "lead back" Thursday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dallas has operated with a committee approach to its backfield so far this season but ranks 31st in rushing yards per game (83.7). Dowdle has been by far the most productive option, recording 4.5 YPC versus Ezekiel Elliott's 3.7, Dalvin Cook's 2.5, Deuce Vaughn's 2.9 and Hunter Luepke's 3.2. In eight appearances, Dowdle has averaged 13.4 touches per game, a number that should increase following McCarthy's comments.

