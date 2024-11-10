Rico Dowdle News: Leads DAL RBs with 12 carries

Dowdle carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards while catching all three of his targets for as many yards in Sunday's 34-6 loss to Philadelphia.

Dowdle was off to a good start on the ground before the score got out of hand and forced the team to abandon the run in the second half. Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) returned following a one-game absence, but he produced just 22 yards on six carries while losing a fumble. Dowdle should continue to serve as the Cowboys' top RB despite the team being in disarray at the QB position heading into next Monday's tilt against Houston.