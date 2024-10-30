Rico Dowdle News: Past illness as of Wednesday

Dowdle (illness) isn't listed on the Cowboys' first Week 9 practice report Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to this past Sunday's game at San Francisco, Dowdle was reported to have an illness that left him questionable to suit up. He was included among Dallas' inactives, but the combination of Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Hunter Luepke didn't fare well in his stead, combining for 17 carries for 46 yards (2.7 per) and two catches (on two targets) for 14 yards. Dowdle told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he had a fever of 102.5 degrees F and chills Sunday, but his lack of listing Wednesday indicates he's past the ailment and is in line to retain his No. 1 role out of the Cowboys backfield Week 9 in Atlanta.