Rico Dowdle headshot

Rico Dowdle News: Stars in MNF loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Dowdle rushed 18 times for 131 yards and brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 loss to the Bengals on Monday night.

Dowdle consistently gashed the Bengals' lackluster run defense throughout the night, recording a game-long 27-yard run and finishing with a career-high rushing yardage total in the process. The 26-year-old now has back-to-back 100-yard performances and no fewer than 86 rushing yards in three straight games heading into a highly favorable Week 15 road matchup against the Panthers.

Rico Dowdle
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
