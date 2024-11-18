Rico Dowdle News: Struggles with 12 touches on MNF

Dowdle rushed 10 times for 28 yards while catching two of five targets for six yards in Monday's 34-10 win over Houston.

Dowdle got his head coach's vote of confidence prior to Monday's kickoff, and Mike McCarthy's words rang true after the tailback led Dallas in carries. That's where the good news ended, as the 26-year-old struggled to generate any room to operate in a blowout loss. Unlike star teammate CeeDee Lamb, Dowdle's value may have taken a significant hit by Dak Prescott's (hamstring) season-ending injury. With little threat of a passing attack, opposing defenses can stack the box against Dowdle and Co. like the Texans successfully accomplished Monday. Dowdle should still carry deep-league value, but those in standard formats may have to make difficult decisions as the fantasy playoffs inch closer.