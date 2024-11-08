Fantasy Football
Rico Payton headshot

Rico Payton Injury: Could return in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 2:56pm

Payton (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Payton missed the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Panthers after sustaining a back injury the game prior, but he practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, giving himself a chance to play Sunday. If the Pittsburg State product is unable to go in Week 10, expect Ugo Amadi and Shemar Jean-Charles to see increased work with the Saints' first-team defense.

Rico Payton
New Orleans Saints
