Rico Payton Injury: Participating in OTAs

Payton (head) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Payton was evaluated for a concussion to end the season and never returned, but there's no lingering effects to start the offseason program. The 26-year-old has logged 23 tackles (11 solo) -- mostly on special teams -- and two pass breakups through 25 games over his first two years in the league.