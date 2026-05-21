Rico Payton headshot

Rico Payton Injury: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 5:30pm

Payton (head) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Payton was evaluated for a concussion to end the season and never returned, but there's no lingering effects to start the offseason program. The 26-year-old has logged 23 tackles (11 solo) -- mostly on special teams -- and two pass breakups through 25 games over his first two years in the league.

Rico Payton
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Payton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Payton See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
135 days ago