Rico Payton Injury: Participating in OTAs
Payton (head) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Payton was evaluated for a concussion to end the season and never returned, but there's no lingering effects to start the offseason program. The 26-year-old has logged 23 tackles (11 solo) -- mostly on special teams -- and two pass breakups through 25 games over his first two years in the league.
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