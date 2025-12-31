Additionally, Steichen noted that the Colts won't activate Anthony Richardson (orbital) from injured reserve this week. Veteran signal-caller Philip Rivers' three-week stint as the team's starter thus concludes, with practice squad member Seth Henigan a candidate to be elevated ahead of Week 18 action in order to back Leonard up. Leonard represents a fantasy lineup option for those scrambling for QB help this weekend, given that teams such as the Chargers (who plan to rest Justin Herbert) may elect to keep a number of starters out of harms way.