Moss (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

The Iowa product totaled 84 snaps (74 defensive and 10 on special teams) and recorded six total tackles and one pass defended in the Broncos' Week 6 loss to the Chargers, but it appears he picked up a hip injury in the process. Moss' participation Tuesday and Wednesday will be the best indication of his potential availability in Week 7, when the Broncos travel to New Orleans.