Riley Moss headshot

Riley Moss Injury: Leaves game due to knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 2:56pm

Moss (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Moss suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter while tackling Brock Bowers. Moss had to be helped off the field, and he was taken into the locker room after being checked on by trainers in the blue medical tent. Levi Wallace will serve as the Broncos' No. 2 outside cornerback across Patrick Surtain while Moss is sidelined.

Riley Moss
Denver Broncos
