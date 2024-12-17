Riley Moss Injury: Making progress through knee injury
Moss (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Tuesday's session was a walkthrough, but it's the first time Moss has not been listed as a DNP since suffering an MCL injury against the Raiders in Week 12. Moss could return from a two-game absence and play against the Chargers on Thursday if he can practice in at least a limited capacity during Wednesday's session.
