Riley Moss Injury: Misses practice again Friday
Moss (knee) didn't practice Friday.
Moss was estimated as a DNP on Thursday, and he didn't take the field Friday. Head coach Sean Payton said after Moss suffered the injury Sunday that the cornerback may have avoided a serious injury, but his ability to play on Monday Night Football this week appears to be in jeopardy. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Saturday in order to be able to suit up against Cleveland.
