Riley Moss Injury: Non-participant in practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Moss (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Though Stevens notes that Moss "participated in stretching" during Wednesday's session, he didn't practice otherwise. The second-year cornerback hurt his MCL in Week 12 against Las Vegas and hasn't practiced since. The Broncos were on bye last week, but that may not have provided Moss the time to recover from the injury enough to be ready to return to game action. If he's out again Sunday versus Indianapolis, Levi Wallace could pick up another start.

