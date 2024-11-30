Riley Moss Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Cleveland

Moss (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns.

Moss was a DNP in practice all week due to a sprained MCL he suffered in the Broncos' Week 12 win over the Raiders. Moss will look to take advantage of Denver's Week 14 bye and recover in time for Week 15 against Indianapolis on Sunday, Dec. 15. Levi Wallace is slated to operate as the Broncos' second starting corner Monday opposite Patrick Surtain due to Moss's injury.