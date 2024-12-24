Riley Moss News: Full participant in practice
Moss (knee) was a full participant in Denver's practice Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Moss managed to return to practice after having missed the team's past three games with a knee injury. The 24-year-old is trending towards playing in Saturday's matchup versus the Bengals, where he will look to help slow down Cincinnati's high powered offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now