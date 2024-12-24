Fantasy Football
Riley Moss headshot

Riley Moss News: Full participant in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Moss (knee) was a full participant in Denver's practice Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Moss managed to return to practice after having missed the team's past three games with a knee injury. The 24-year-old is trending towards playing in Saturday's matchup versus the Bengals, where he will look to help slow down Cincinnati's high powered offense.

Riley Moss
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
