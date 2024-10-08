Riley Moss News: Picks off pass in Week 5 win

Moss recorded four tackles (three solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception, in the Broncos' win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Moss' third-quarter interception of Gardner Minshew was the first of Moss' career, and it effectively ended Minshew's day, as he was benched on the following possession in favor of Aidan O'Connell. After playing just 23 defensive snaps as a 2023 rookie, Moss has logged 97 percent of the playing time on defense through five games and has recorded 33 tackles (24 solo), four pass breakups, including the one INT, and one fumble recovery.