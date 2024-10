Moss (hip) was listed as a full participant on the Broncos' injury report for Tuesday's walkthrough.

Moss was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation, but he didn't have any restrictions during Tuesday's walkthrough. Barring any setbacks, the 2023 third-round pick should be good to go against the Saints on Thursday. Moss logged six tackles (five solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.