Riley Moss News: Registers six stops in Week 10

Moss finished Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with six tackles (four solo).

Moss tied for fourth on Denver in stops in the defeat. The cornerback has been very consistent this season, tallying at least five tackles in all but two of his 10 contests. Moss played mostly on special teams as a rookie last year, but he's taken on a starting role this season and has posted 61 tackles (43 solo), an interception and a forced fumble.