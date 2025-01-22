Riley Moss News: Significant improvement in 2024

Moss recorded 86 total tackles (65 solo), eight passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games in 2024.

Moss served as one of Denver's starting outside cornerback spots in 2024, finishing as the team's third-leading tackler while starting all 15 games he appeared in. However, Moss struggled in coverage at times this season, allowing 747 receiving yards (11.1 yards per completion) and a 95.4 passer rating when targeted. The Iowa product likely showed enough flashes to continue serving as the Broncos' No. 2 outside cornerback, as he remains under contract through the 2026 season and is expected to continue starting opposite Patrick Surtain in 2025.