Riley Moss News: Significant improvement in 2024
Moss recorded 86 total tackles (65 solo), eight passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games in 2024.
Moss served as one of Denver's starting outside cornerback spots in 2024, finishing as the team's third-leading tackler while starting all 15 games he appeared in. However, Moss struggled in coverage at times this season, allowing 747 receiving yards (11.1 yards per completion) and a 95.4 passer rating when targeted. The Iowa product likely showed enough flashes to continue serving as the Broncos' No. 2 outside cornerback, as he remains under contract through the 2026 season and is expected to continue starting opposite Patrick Surtain in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now