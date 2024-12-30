Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Riley Moss headshot

Riley Moss News: Struggles to contain Higgins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 8:02am

Moss finished Saturday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals with 14 tackles (11 solo).

Moss returned Saturday from a three-game absence due to a knee injury. He finished as the Broncos' leading tackler, but with Patrick Surtain matched up against Ja'Marr Chase for most of the night, Moss struggled in his coverage assignment against Tee Higgins. Two of Higgins' three touchdown catches came when Moss was covering him, including the game-winning three-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow late in overtime. Moss and the Broncos will head back home to host the Chiefs in Week 18 in a win-and-get-in game, and the Denver defense will likely be facing backup quarterback Carson Wentz rather than Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City is locked in as the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into the postseason.

Riley Moss
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now