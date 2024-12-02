Riley Patterson News: Back with practice squad
Patterson reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Patterson was inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers after operating as a safety option for Younghoe Koo throughout the week. Koo was dealing with a hip injury, but was ultimately able to play. Patterson will now return to the practice unit, but it's unclear how long he may stick around Atlanta.
Riley Patterson
Free Agent
