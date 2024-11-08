Fantasy Football
Riley Patterson

Riley Patterson News: Cut by New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

The Jets waived Patterson on Friday.

Kicking in his first game for New York last Thursday night against the Texans, Patterson made all three of his extra points but didn't attempt a field goal. The Jets apparently felt it wasn't good enough and decided to sign Anders Carlson to the practice squad Friday. Greg Zuerlein (knee) remains on injured reserve for at least three more games.

Riley Patterson
 Free Agent
