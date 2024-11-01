Riley Patterson News: Doesn't miss in Jets debut

Patterson didn't attempt a field goal but made all three of his PAT tries in Thursday's 21-13 win over the Texans.

Making his Jets debut after Greg Zuerlein (knee) was placed on injured reserve, Patterson wasn't called upon to do much, but it was refreshing nonetheless for Jets fans to see every kick connect after Zuerlein had at least one miss in five of the previous six games. Patterson's first PAT went in off the upright. The former Lions, Jaguars and Browns kicker will hope to get more opportunities in Week 10 against the Cardinals.