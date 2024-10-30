Riley Patterson News: Finds new opportunity

Patterson signed with the Jets' practice squad Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Patterson has been on the free agent market since getting waived by the Commanders in August. The 25-year-old kicked for the Lions last season, appearing in 13 games and making 88 percent of his FGAs. He'll spend Wednesday competing with fellow practice squad signing, Spencer Shrader, to see who will kick for the Jets on Thursday against the Texans, as Greg Zuerlein (knee) is not expected to play.