Riley Patterson News: Inactive for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 9:07am

Patterson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Patterson was added to the Falcons' practice squad Friday -- then subsequently elevated to the active roster Saturday -- to provide insurance for Atlanta in case Younghoe Koo wasn't able to play Sunday due to a hip injury. Koo is active for Sunday's contest, so Patterson's services are not needed.

