Riley Patterson News: Inactive for Week 13
Patterson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Patterson was added to the Falcons' practice squad Friday -- then subsequently elevated to the active roster Saturday -- to provide insurance for Atlanta in case Younghoe Koo wasn't able to play Sunday due to a hip injury. Koo is active for Sunday's contest, so Patterson's services are not needed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now