Riley Patterson News: Joins Browns' practice squad

The Browns signed Patterson to their practice squad Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The addition of Patterson is a sign that Dustin Hopkins' job could be in jeopardy. Hopkins, who missed two field goals in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, has now converted at just a 64 percent clip for the season, by far the worst rate of his career. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Hopkins will remain the club's kicker for now, but Patterson looks like the next man up if Cleveland decides to make a change. Patterson previously spent time with Cleveland in 2023 when Hopkins sustained a hamstring injury late in the season. Over stops with the Lions, Jaguars, Browns and Jets during his four-year NFL career, Patterson has knocked down 59 of his 67 field-goal attempts (88.1 percent).