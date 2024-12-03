Riley Patterson News: Let go by Atlanta

Atlanta cut Patterson from the practice squad Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Patterson was signed to the Falcons' practice squad Nov. 29 to provide kicking insurance in case Younghoe Koo was unable to suit up against the Chargers this past Sunday. Patterson was elevated to the active roster for that game, but ended up being inactive as Koo was able to overcome a hip injury and play. Patterson will have the chance to sign with another team in need of a placekicker.