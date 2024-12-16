Riley Patterson News: Makes lone kick in loss

Patterson converted his lone extra-point kick and did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's 21-7 loss to Kansas City in Week 15.

The Browns made kicker Dustin Hopkins, who had missed six of his last nine FGA, inactive for the week and elevated Patterson from the practice squad. Following Sunday's game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Hopkins would return as the kicker for Week 16, per Daniel Oyefusi of EPSN.com. The coach thought it was best for Hopkins to get a week off amid his struggles.