Riley Patterson News: Re-signs with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Dolphins re-signed Patterson on Thursday.

Patterson's return to Miami makes sense after he started all 17 regular-season games for the team last year, converting an impressive 27 of his 29 field-goal tries and all but one of his 35 PATs. The success Patterson demonstrated makes him the favorite to open 2026 as the Dolphins' starter, and prompted the team to move on from longtime kicker Jason Sanders (now with the Giants) to begin the offseason. Patterson will have competition for the No. 1 gig, though, in the form of new signee Zane Gonzalez.

