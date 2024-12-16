Fantasy Football
Riley Patterson headshot

Riley Patterson News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Patterson reverted to Cleveland's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Patterson served as the Browns' kicker Sunday against the Chiefs due to the recent struggles of Dustin Hopkins. Patterson made his lone extra-point try, but the expectation is that Hopkins will kick in Week 16 against the Bengals, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com.

Riley Patterson
 Free Agent
