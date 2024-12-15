Riley Patterson News: Slated to kick Sunday

Patterson is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Patterson was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the contest, and he'll handle the Browns' kicking duties Sunday, with Dustin Hopkins -- who has missed six of his last nine field-goal attempts -- having been made inactive. In his lone regular-season appearance, while he was with the Jets, Patterson made all three of his extra-point tries with no field-goal attempts in a Week 9 win over the Texans.