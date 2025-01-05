Riq Woolen Injury: Evades major injury

Woolen (ribs) underwent X-rays, which came back negative, following Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Woolen exited Sunday's regular-season finale in the second half due to an injury to his ribs, but he appears to have avoided any major damage. The cornerback finished the 2024 campaign with 46 total tackles (32 solo), 14 passes defensed, including three interceptions, and a forced fumble over 15 games.