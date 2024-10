Woolen (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Woolen has yet to practice since sustaining an ankle injury in Seattle's Week 5 loss to the Giants, and he's now set to miss his second consecutive game Sunday. Expect Dee Williams and Nehemiah Pritchett to serve as the Seahawks' top outside cornerbacks with both Woolen and Tre Brown (ankle) sidelined in Week 7.