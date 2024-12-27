Fantasy Football
Riq Woolen News: Closes game with INT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Woolen recorded a solo tackle and an interception in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.

Woolen intercepted a deep pass from Caleb Williams in the fourth quarter to effectively end the game. This was Woolen's third interception of the season, and he now has 11 total since entering the league in 2022. The speedster is locked in as a starter heading into the Week 18 clash against the Rams, and his assignment will be difficult with matchups against Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

Riq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks
