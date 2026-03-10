Riq Woolen News: Heads to another contender
Woolen agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year, $15 million contract with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Woolen entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2022 and started 46 of 48 games through his first three seasons, registering 41 pass breakups and 11 interceptions in that stretch. Although he started just seven games in 2025, Woolen still averaged 51.0 defensive snaps per game and recorded 41 tackles (33 solo), 12 pass breakups and an interception. Woolen is an unmatched athlete who has shown some flaws as a tackler, but he should be a sturdy addition to the Eagles' secondary nonetheless.
