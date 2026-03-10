Riq Woolen headshot

Riq Woolen News: Heads to another contender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Woolen agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year, $15 million contract with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Woolen entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2022 and started 46 of 48 games through his first three seasons, registering 41 pass breakups and 11 interceptions in that stretch. Although he started just seven games in 2025, Woolen still averaged 51.0 defensive snaps per game and recorded 41 tackles (33 solo), 12 pass breakups and an interception. Woolen is an unmatched athlete who has shown some flaws as a tackler, but he should be a sturdy addition to the Eagles' secondary nonetheless.

Riq Woolen
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riq Woolen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riq Woolen See More
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
19 days ago
NFL Reactions Conference Championship Playoffs Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways
NFL
NFL Reactions Conference Championship Playoffs Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways
Author Image
Jim Coventry
44 days ago
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
55 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
73 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
78 days ago