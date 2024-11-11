River Cracraft Injury: Activated off IR

The Dolphins have activated Cracraft (shoulder) off IR ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network,Cracraft -- who practiced fully Thursday through Saturday -- is slated to make his regular-season debut Monday, following the transaction. It remains to be seen how much work he'll see in his looming return, but in any case, Cracraft provides the Dolphins with useful wideout depth with Tyreek Hill questionable to face Los Angeles due to a wrist injury.