River Cracraft headshot

River Cracraft Injury: Heads to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 3:04pm

Cracraft (undisclosed) was placed on the Reserve/Injured List by the Commanders on Tuesday.

Washington placed both Cracraft and Jerome Ford to IR on Tuesday amid a flurry of roster moves. Cracraft played in two games for the Commanders at the end of the 2025 season and will now likely miss the 2026 campaign.

River Cracraft
Washington Commanders
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