River Cracraft Injury: Heads to injured reserve
Cracraft (undisclosed) was placed on the Reserve/Injured List by the Commanders on Tuesday.
Washington placed both Cracraft and Jerome Ford to IR on Tuesday amid a flurry of roster moves. Cracraft played in two games for the Commanders at the end of the 2025 season and will now likely miss the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring River Cracraft See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP EstimatesJanuary 7, 2025
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and UsageDecember 30, 2024
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and UsageDecember 23, 2024
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 16December 22, 2024
-
Injury Analysis
Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Guerendo Out, Waddle Doubtful, Hill QuestionableDecember 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring River Cracraft See More