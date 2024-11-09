River Cracraft Injury: Questionable for Monday

Cracraft (shoulder) was a full practice participant Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Cracraft has practiced in full all week, and he could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game. He appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2023, during which he logged nine catches (on 12 targets) for 121 yards and one touchdown.