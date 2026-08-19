River Cracraft Injury: Released from IR
Washington released Cracraft (undisclosed) from its injured reserve list with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Cracraft was going to have to sit out the whole 2026 campaign after being placed on IR Tuesday, but he'll now become a free agent instead. In two games with the Commanders in 2025, he played a combined seven snaps on offense and did not draw any targets.
River Cracraft
Free Agent
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