River Cracraft Injury: Returning to practice
Cracraft (upper body) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Cracraft has been on IR since Week 1 prep began, due to the injury he suffered during training camp. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be placed on the 53-man roster. Once healthy and active, he should compete with Odell Beckham for snaps at wide receiver, behind Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now