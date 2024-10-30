River Cracraft Injury: Returning to practice

Cracraft (upper body) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Cracraft has been on IR since Week 1 prep began, due to the injury he suffered during training camp. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be placed on the 53-man roster. Once healthy and active, he should compete with Odell Beckham for snaps at wide receiver, behind Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle.