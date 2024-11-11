Fantasy Football
River Cracraft headshot

River Cracraft News: Back in action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Cracraft (shoulder) is active for Monday night's game against the Rams.

Cracraft is thus slated to make his regular-season debut Monday, but with Tyreek Hill (wrist) also active and available to start at wideout alongside Jaylen Waddle, Cracraft is in line to work in a complementary role. Also in the mix behind the top WR duo in Week 10 are Odell Beckham and Malik Washington.

River Cracraft
Miami Dolphins
