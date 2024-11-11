River Cracraft News: Back in action Monday
Cracraft (shoulder) is active for Monday night's game against the Rams.
Cracraft is thus slated to make his regular-season debut Monday, but with Tyreek Hill (wrist) also active and available to start at wideout alongside Jaylen Waddle, Cracraft is in line to work in a complementary role. Also in the mix behind the top WR duo in Week 10 are Odell Beckham and Malik Washington.
