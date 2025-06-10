RJ Harvey News: Gets backfield competition

Harvey has new backfield competition with the Broncos having agreed to terms with J.K. Dobbins on a one-year, $5.25 million contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dobbins offers more experience than Audric Estime or Jaleel McLaughlin, with the 26-year-old having racked up 1,058 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns across 13 regular-season appearances with the Chargers in 2024 -- a tremendous rebound after three consecutive injury-riddled years in Baltimore. While Dobbins' impressive comeback year shouldn't be discounted, he still missed four games due to an MCL sprain and faded down the stretch. His 4.6 YPC on the season was buoyed by a strong start, as from Week 3 on he managed just 3.8 YPC. Harvey's impressive athleticism, 4.40 speed and status as a second-round pick still makes him likely to see a significant role out of the gate, and coach Sean Payton's offenses have a history of supporting two fantasy-viable RBs at a time. Nonetheless, the arrival of Dobbins makes it harder to project the rookie as a workhorse for the Broncos in 2025.