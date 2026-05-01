RJ Maryland News: Signs with Green Bay
The Packers signed Maryland as an undrafted free agent Friday.
Maryland started 32 games over four years for SMU, breaking the school's record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,495) despite missing time in 2024 with an ACL injury. The 21-year-old is a young, versatile option with strong upside as a pass-catcher who can benefit from mismatches. The Packers already have a deep tight end room, but Maryland may provide strong replacement value if the injury bug that plagued the 2025 corps reoccurs.
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