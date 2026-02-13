RJ Mickens News: Rotational rookie campaign
Mickens had 29 tackles (18 solo) and two interceptions over 12 regular-season games for the Chargers in 2025.
Mickens was utilized as a rotational safety and middle-field option behind the primary starters Derwin James and Elijah Molden. The rookie logged a strong start to his career with interceptions against the Vikings in Week 8 and the Steelers in Week 10, becoming one of the relatively few players in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers. He will likely start his sophomore season in a rotational role once again, as both James and Molden have signed long-term deals with the Chargers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Mickens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Mickens See More