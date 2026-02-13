RJ Mickens headshot

RJ Mickens News: Rotational rookie campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Mickens had 29 tackles (18 solo) and two interceptions over 12 regular-season games for the Chargers in 2025.

Mickens was utilized as a rotational safety and middle-field option behind the primary starters Derwin James and Elijah Molden. The rookie logged a strong start to his career with interceptions against the Vikings in Week 8 and the Steelers in Week 10, becoming one of the relatively few players in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers. He will likely start his sophomore season in a rotational role once again, as both James and Molden have signed long-term deals with the Chargers.

