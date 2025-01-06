Fantasy Football
Rob Havenstein Injury: Expects to play vs. Vikings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 9:32am

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Havenstein (shoulder) to play in the Wild-Card Round versus Minnesota, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Havenstein missed the Rams' last two games of the regular season with a shoulder issue, but it looks like he'll be ready to return for Monday's game versus the Vikings. He'll resume his regular post at right tackle and try to slow down the pass-rushing duo of Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Rob Havenstein
Los Angeles Rams
